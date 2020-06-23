National MP sticks with claim homeless man entered isolation hotel despite Bloomfield denial

The Director-General Health says that reports of a homeless man sneaking into a managed isolation hotel by posing as a new arrival may well be an urban myth.

By Charlie Dreaver of rnz.co.nz

National Party health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse last week said a homeless man had managed to bluff his way into a five-star hotel for a 14 day stay.

He's sticking by his claim.

At today's Covid-19 media briefing however, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there was no evidence that had taken place.

"As far as we can tell this cannot be verified and may well be an urban myth, sorry to disappoint you there," he said.

Bloomfield said that if anyone did have information he would like to hear from them.

Woodhouse said his comments were justified.

"I was careful to say that they were unverified, but the source was reliable and that it warranted investigation, the absence of any evidence does not mean it did not occur and the Ministry has a bit of a track record of missing things," he said.

He said on the balance of probabilities it was more likely than not to be true.

"My source is highly reliable, in the health sector and close to the management of that hotel, that person has given me sufficient details of what has occurred, that I tend to believe. I have released some of those details and that's where my role ends," he said.

Senior New Zealand First minister Shane Jones accused National of scaremongering and spreading false claims.

Jones said it was poor form from the Opposition.