TODAY |

National MP pushes for mothers to have a 3-day stay in hospital post-birth

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Sam Kelway
Politics

An amendment bill expected to enter the ballot this week may give mothers the chance to spend three days in care after giving birth.

Under the current bill, mothers are entitled to 48 hours of care, but in many circumstances, most are moved on well before 48 hours, leaving some mothers "petrified" to go home.

"I didn't feel ready, and I didn't feel confident looking after my newborn and I don't want any other mum to feel that way," National MP Louise Upston told 1 NEWS.

As a solo mother, the Bill is personal for Ms Upston, who would have preferred to have stayed in hospital for as long as she could, but was not granted the luxury.

The MP is hoping the three-day stay amendment bill will be drawn from the ballot so that mothers can be given confidence and a great start to parenting.

The policy is expected to cost an additional 16 to 20 million dollars per year.

The government hasn't made any comment so far but say they are fully committed to good outcomes for mums and babies.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Louise Upston has a new private members bills that proposes three days' care. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Sam Kelway
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:27
    The chemicals are up to 70 times the strength of the plant they’re derived from.
    Concerns for consumers as popularity of powerful essential oils increases
    2
    Laws were changed almost 20 years ago removing several rights previously enjoyed by Kiwis across the ditch.
    Kiwi residents beg Australian government to have their rights given back
    3
    Pua Magasiva
    Beloved former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva dies
    4
    A strike of about 50,000 teachers will walk out at the end of May.
    Teachers across NZ plan the 'largest' strike after turning down government offer
    5
    The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
    NZ stars pay tribute to Pua Magasiva, a 'bloody good guy'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    02:15
    A strike of about 50,000 teachers will walk out at the end of May.

    Teachers across NZ plan the 'largest' strike after turning down government offer

    01:27
    Antonion Guterres is visiting New Zealand, and says this country is well-placed to lead the world on the issue.

    'We are not on track' - UN Secretary General gives stern warning on climate change after touching down in New Zealand
    United States President Donald Trump

    Top democrat issues subpoenas for six years of Trump's tax returns
    01:02
    The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.

    NZ stars pay tribute to Pua Magasiva, a 'bloody good guy'