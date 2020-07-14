National MP pulls down election billboards after Todd Muller's unexpected resignation

Only a short time after election billboards were put up in Hawke's Bay, the local MP for Tukituki is pulling them down, after the shock resignation of National leader Todd Muller this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Muller says his leadership role has become "untenable from a health perspective".

But before heading to Wellington to help decide the new leader, Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule had a job to do: pull down the election hoardings that were only put up within the last month.

One by one the signs - with a picture of Mr Muller and deputy leader Nikki Kaye and the text "strong team, more jobs, better economy" - were removed by Mr Yule today, armed with a drill.

"It's a tough day. This is a big shock to all of us," he told 1 NEWS.

"Politics is a really tough game. It's really hard on you personally, on your family, on your relationships, and it's a gruelling schedule.

Read More Todd Muller resigns as leader of National Party, Opposition in shock announcement

"He needs to know there's a really great team of MPs in the National Party. We will elect another leader and we'll have a really competitive campaign."

Mr Yule is confident the loss of the leadership won't affect the party's chances in the upcoming election, pointing to the last-minute installation of now-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2017.

"As long as we elect a leader and we have some cohesion about that in the next 24 hours, I don't think there'll be any major collateral damage."

Mr Yule says he voted for Mr Muller in the last leadership vote, but wouldn't speculate on who would take the top job this time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I have huge respect for Todd Muller. I thought he'd be a great leader. I don't think any of us saw this coming," he says.

"Hopefully we can get it sorted tonight after I've got the rest of my signs down and I go to Wellington."