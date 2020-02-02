National MP praises Winston Peters as 'very successful' just hours before Simon Bridges calls him untrustworthy

National leader Simon Bridges today declared the party won't work with New Zealand First after the 2020 election, but the news would've come as a surprise to at least one National party member.

In his announcement today, Mr Bridges denounced NZ First leader Winston Peters as untrustworthy.

"I can't trust New Zealand First and New Zealanders can't either," he said.

Only hours earlier, National MP Lawrence Yule shared his own feelings about Mr Peters - and he had a vastly different view.

"Winston Peters is one of the most successful politicians in New Zealand," he told 1 NEWS today.

"You can never overthink what he might do - he's been to oblivion and back, and been very successful."

Mr Peters says he's not fussed about Mr Bridges' declaration and he wouldn't be surprised if National changed its mind if it came down to the wire.

"The one thing New Zealand First is confident about is that if voters deliver that possibility, and if Mr Bridges doesn’t pick up the phone, someone else within his caucus will do it for him," he says.

"As Douglas McArthur said, there’ll come a time soon when he’ll when want to see me much more than I want to see him."

The 2020 election will be held on September 19.