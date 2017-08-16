National MP owns up to leaking Covid-19 patient details

National MP Hamish Walker has owned up to leaking Covid-19 patient details to the media.

National Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker. Source: National Party

He says the details were "given to me by a source."

Former National Party president Michelle Boag has now admitted being the original source who passed the information on to Mr Walker.

Ms Boag said in a statement the information was "made available to me in my position as then Acting CEO of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, although it was sent to my private email address."

Former National Party president Michelle Boag Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Walker, the MP for Clutha-Southland says he did it to, "expose the Government’s shortcomings so they would be rectified.

"It was never intended that the personal details would be made public, and they have not been, either by me or the persons I forwarded them to.

Mr Walker says he has received legal advice that he has not committed any criminal offence.

National leader Todd Muller says Mr Walker made an "error of judgement".

"I have asked Hamish to acknowledge this to Michael Heron QC and cooperate fully with his inquiry into how the information made it into the public domain," Mr Muller said in a statement.

"I have expressed to Hamish my view that forwarding on this information was an error of judgement.



"While I wait for the result of the inquiry I have transferred his Forestry, Land Information and Associate Tourism portfolio responsibilities to Ian McKelvie."

It comes as at least three media outlets reported last week they had been sent the personal and quarantine details of 18 of New Zealand's active cases.

A Government inquiry into the leak was underway before Mr Walker's admission this evening.

Mr Walker went on to say the following in his statement which was just released: "The information that I received was not password protected by the Government.

"It was not stored on a secure system where authorised people needed to log on. There was no redaction to protect patient details, and no confidentiality statement on the document.

"By exposing a significant privacy issue I hope the Government will improve its protocols and get its safeguards right.

"I made serious allegations against the Government’s Covid-19 response and passed on this information to prove those allegations.

"Private health information does not have basic safeguards in place and the Government needs to immediately change its protocols and store the information on a secure, safe network that at a minimum requires a password.