National MP Maggie Barry to leave Parliament in 2020

North Shore MP Maggie Barry will be standing down at the 2020 election.

The National MP was elected in 2011, holding North Shore for three terms.

"Making the decision to leave wasn’t easy, but after an extraordinary 10 years in politics the time is now right for my husband Grant Kerr and I to spend more time overseas with our London based family and share some adventures - we have a bucket list as long as your arm."

"I came into Parliament with the ambition of being a voice for the most vulnerable," Ms Barry said.

"As Minister for Seniors I strongly advocated to raise awareness of the scourge of elder abuse and initiated protections against the risks that many elderly face like social isolation and loneliness."

"It’s been an enormous privilege to have made a contribution to helping save our threatened plant and bird species."

She said a highlight for her was being responsible for WWI commemorations.

"It truly was an honour unveiling the New Zealand plaques at many of the French and Belgium Western Front battlefields and reading the ode at the Menin Gate."

National leader Simon Bridges said Ms Barry was "a valued colleague and friend".

"We know Maggie will continue to support us throughout the campaign."