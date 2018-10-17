 

National MP Jami-Lee Ross' allegations raises questions about leader Simon Bridges' leadership, says 1 NEWS political editor

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

National Party leader Simon Bridges' leadership may be in question as outgoing National MP Jami-Lee Ross is expected to take recorded conversations to police today, which Mr Ross says proves he broke electoral law.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay told TVNZ's Breakfast this morning about the outgoing MP's explosive allegations against Simon Bridges and how it could threaten his leadership.

Read more: John Armstrong's opinion: Jami-Lee Ross delivered one of parliament's most 'brutal, spiteful and disloyal diatribes', and given Simon Bridges a major headache

"It really depends how this plays out today with this police investigation," Mutch McKay said.

"I think it's fair to say that there are questions about how secure and how sure his leadership is."

She said Mr Bridges is "very keen to paint the picture that it is a 'lone wolf' - that he is acting alone".

"Jami-Lee Ross says that's not the case, that there are other people in the party who feel the same way as he did and they're just too nervous to speak up.

"Don't forget – this is his right-hand man. They were close friends, they were allies, he helped elect him into power, so to have someone like that turn, that's not a good thing in the party."

Mr Ross says the recording will be made public after he has gone to the police.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay spoke to Breakfast this morning about the explosive allegations and its threat to Mr Bridges’ leadership. Source: Breakfast
