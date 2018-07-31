 

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time

National MP Gerry Brownlee asked the Speaker of the House if it's "Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk" during a feisty Question Time today.

His comments came after Winston Peters labelled Simon Bridges a "joke" while the two faced off over the economy.

"Mr Speaker if it's parliamentary to refer to a member as being a 'joke' would it not equally be parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk?" Mr Brownlee asked during a point of order.

Speaker Trevor Mallard paused for thought before responding: "My view is that one is a matter of fact and the other is a matter of opinion.

"If the member is seriously suggesting the latter in the house and he is inaccurate he is making a gross breach of privilege."

Mr Brownlee then stood to make another point of order asking for further explanation on the matter, however, the Speaker told him to resume his seat, not granting the National Party MP's request.

Just before this exchange took place, the National Party leader was questioning the Acting Prime Minister about the state of the New Zealand economy when things got personal.

"What is the Government doing to keep ambitious young New Zealanders in the country considering a new mining job was advertised in Australia every six minutes, while here his Government has banned oil and gas exploration as well as mining on conservation land," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters then shot back, making fun of Mr Bridges accent.

"This Government has not banned oil and gas exploration and whatever that industry called 'mining' is, I am having difficulty trying to understand it."

The answer clearly didn't sit well with the National Party leader.

"Is the reality that when New Zealand has the worst business confidence in a decade, that has a flow on investment and jobs that all he can do is come down to this House and make jokes about it," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters wasn't swayed by Mr Bridges comments.

"I can't win the jokes stake I'm looking at one in terms of his ambition, but I want to tell that member that they can be as mealy mouthed and as doomsday as you like but they won't succeed in the polls or winning the next election," Mr Peters said.

"If they want to help, we welcome all the help they can give, but given their last nine years of abysmal performance I don't think so."

The Department of Conservation (DoC) is being accused of unlawful discrimination by charging foreign tourists higher fees on Great Walks.

New Zealand expatriate David Faulkner said his Australian wife Wendy would have to pay twice as much as he does to tramp the Routeburn in Fiordland National Park later this year.

Mr Faulkner, who lives in Sydney, is known for campaigning against rules that discriminate against New Zealanders in Australia.

He has lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission over the fees.

"I'm against discrimination whether it's New Zealanders in Australia or against Australians in New Zealand.

"We went to buy hut tickets on the Routeburn and my wife Wendy being an Australian has to pay twice the price that I do."

The fee for his wife would be $130 a night under DoC's differential pricing trial that runs from this October to April.

There was no exemption under New Zealand human rights law to allow this, Mr Faulkner said.

"Seems to me it's purely economic, just a money grab from foreign tourists.

"And from what I can gather from the government's own guidelines, purely economic reasons is not an excuse to discriminate."

DoC's differential pricing has already got online comments on The Guardian Australia website.

"Nothing short of despicable to charge visitors at a different rate than locals," one post said.

"Leaves a really bad taste in one's mouth. Apart from discrimination issues it's also manifestly unfair. Better to use what The Louvre and other famous tourist attractions do and have a set rate for all."

"They should charge more," another said. "The more you charge the less riff raff you get. I wish they quadrupled the charge."

Arguments raged over whether it was fair because tourists had not paid any New Zealand tax to maintain the tracks.

The Human Rights Commission said any complaint was confidential.

It offered to mediate, and if that did not work the Faulkners could appeal to the Human Rights Tribunal.

DoC said it was not aware of any complaint.

Differential pricing was part of maintaining a fair pricing system for New Zealanders, it said in an earlier statement.

"The seven month trial from October 2018 to April 2019 will provide information on the effectiveness of pricing as a tool to manage visitor pressure."

Mr Faulkner said $130 a night was "very expensive" for huts with basic facilities. "So we're having serious reservations about it. One of the options is to go out-of-season."

Falls Hut, Routeburn Track, New Zealand. Source: Department of Conservation
Sam Clarke
A controversial high country station has been sold to a new owner, but there are concerns over a disputed piece of land which was meant for a National Park.

Land Information New Zealand has approved the sale of the 40,000 hectare Mt White Station near Arthur's Pass, including almost 1,000 hectares of land known as Riversdale flats.

The land was put aside for a national park in 1901 but was mistakenly included in the pastoral lease for the neighbouring Mt White station. It's since only had one owner but conservationists say the sale was the perfect opportunity to secure the land for its original purpose.

Forest and Bird Regional Manager Nicky Snoyink says a resolution is overdue.

"I'm pretty disappointed in fact it's quite absurd that the Department of Conservation and LINZ haven't been able to resolve this issue," she said.

"The crown has failed to act in this instance. They need to get in there and make the changes to the legislation to ensure that these places are protected."

The new owner, a Czech national with a permanent residency visa, says he’s committed to ensuring public access to the site and is meeting with LINZ to discuss the future of the land later this week.

Arthurs Pass village
