National MP Chris Bishop rocks mullet at Parliament after losing bet

After losing a bet and to celebrate the move down to Level 2, National MP Chis Bishop was seen rocking a mullet in Parliament today, raising money for charity.
For every $1000 raised for Good Bitches Baking, Bishop says he'll keep the Waikato waterfall for an extra day.
"The Bishmullet will attend Parliament, it will come with me as I get coffee, it will be with me as I take Ladyhawke for evening walks along the Petone Esplanade - so long as the money keeps coming in!" he shared on his Givealittle page.
The Hutt South MP was dared by a commenter who asked how many likes it would take for Mr Bishop to grow a mullet at the end of lockdown, to which he replied 1000.
Since the page was launched yesterday, more than $2300 has been raised. The goal is to raise $10,000, meaning 10 days of the achy breaky big mistakey.
Mr Bishop went live on Facebook this morning as hairdressers at Wildflower in Lower Hutt worked to attach the majestic Kiwi mudflap, which was nicknamed the 'Bishmullet'.