National MP Chris Bishop rocks mullet at Parliament after losing bet

After losing a bet and to celebrate the move down to Level 2, National MP Chis Bishop was seen rocking a mullet in Parliament today, raising money for charity.

Chris Bishop is wearing a mullet to help raise money for charity. Source: Facebook

For every $1000 raised for Good Bitches Baking, Bishop says he'll keep the Waikato waterfall for an extra day.

"The Bishmullet will attend Parliament, it will come with me as I get coffee, it will be with me as I take Ladyhawke for evening walks along the Petone Esplanade - so long as the money keeps coming in!" he shared on his Givealittle page.

The Hutt South MP was dared by a commenter who asked how many likes it would take for Mr Bishop to grow a mullet at the end of lockdown, to which he replied 1000.

Since the page was launched yesterday, more than $2300 has been raised. The goal is to raise $10,000, meaning 10 days of the achy breaky big mistakey.

The National MP posted this photo to Facebook, prompting dares he should grow a mullet. Source: Facebook