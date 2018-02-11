National MP Chris Bishop defends himself against reports parents complained he was Snapchatting teen girls

National MP Chris Bishop has responded to reports parents of teenage girls had complained he was messaging them on the social media app Snapchat, saying he changed his account to only include "friends that I knew personally" following the objections.

The Snapchat messages from Mr Bishop were exchanged with at least two girls, one who was 13, before last year's election and led to him being confronted by one of their mothers, Stuff reports.

Mr Bishop this afternoon replied to the accusations on his Facebook page, describing the original article as "a pretty upsetting story about me", and that he heard about the parent complaints "third hand".

"My intention in being accessible on social media is to help me be an effective MP and it has proven a good way of engaging directly with constituents including young New Zealanders who generally aren’t that engaged in the political process," Mr Bishop said in his Facebook post.

"In mid-2017 it was suggested to me that I open a Snapchat account, which I did. This proved very popular and lots of people sent me messages through it. I got into the spirit of things and would often reply to messages sent to me.

"Most messages were of support from people in Lower Hutt, including young people, for me/National.

"However, after a few weeks I heard third hand that some parents were unsure about their kids communicating with MPs on social media.I adopted a policy of having a “Story Only” account and only having SnapChat friends that I knew personally.

Mr Bishop said there are typical media reports around elections that young people don't vote, and "politicians are out of touch".

"I've set out to change that. It would be sad if politicians were put off engaging with young people because of stories like this," he said.

In the original Stuff article another mother was reported as complaining to MP Paul Goldsmith after Mr Bishop, who is in his mid 30s, was in daily contact with her daughter for a week or two.

However, neither parent was concerned that his intentions were anything other than misguided.

Mr Bishop did not reply to phone calls.