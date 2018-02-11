National MP, Chris Bishop confronted about Snapchatting teen girls

National and Hutt South MP Chris Bishop has been the subject of complaints by parents of teenage girls he messaged on the social media app Snapchat, according to a report.

MP Chris Bishop has been confronted about his social media messages to teenagers Source: 1 NEWS

The messages were exchanged with at least two girls, one who was 13, before last year's election and led to him being confronted by one of their mothers, Stuff reports.

Another mother complained to MP Paul Goldsmith after Mr Bishop, who is in his mid 30s, was in daily contact with her daughter for a week or two.

However, neither parent was concerned that his intentions were anything other than misguided.

Mr Bishop did not reply to phone calls.