National MP Chester Borrows cleared of careless driving charge

National MP for Whanganui, Chester Borrows, has been cleared of a charge of careless driving causing injury to two anti-Trans Pacific Partnership protesters.

Mr Borrows, a former police officer and former Courts minister, has been on trial in the Whanganui District Court this week charged with careless driving causing injury to protesters Denise Lockett and Tracy Treadwell on March 22 last year.

He was today cleared of the charge.

The court earlier heard the pair were injured as Mr Borrows was driving out of the Collegiate Motor Inn with the now Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett in the passenger seat, following a breakfast function.

Earlier today, Judge Edwards rejected a call to throw out the case after defence lawyer Nathan Bourke had argued there was no case to answer.

Mr Borrows today told the court he was worried a dildo being waved by another protester, Philip Rewiti, would be used to break the windscreen, or a protester would climb onto his car.

He said he drove slowly, padding the brakes, as he was trained to as a police officer, and was ready to stop if requested by an officer.

"I didn't drive off until the coast was clear," he said, and he wasn't aware of any incident until afterwards.

A week before the protest, Mr Rewiti had posted a picture on Facebook of Ms Bennett crying, a dildo printed with her name and the message, "See you shortly, bitch".

Mr Bennett told the court there was a "heightened" awareness of threats from the public after minister Steven Joyce was hit in the face with a dildo at a previous anti-TPP protest.

She said the protest was "more personal" her name called out and it was one of the "more aggressive" protests she had seen, although the group was small.

Ms Bennett said Mr Borrows drove "really normal and very slow" towards the protesters as they left, and she was "surprised" to see them in front of the car.

She was unaware of the car hitting anyone.

"Not at all. I did hear someone say 'ow' but I thought it was because police had moved them."

In her evidence earlier, Ms Lockett said: "Horror actually flooded all the way through me. I thought 'oh my God, you are going under girl' and I folded over the bonnet."

She said: "Chester began to drive and he paused, he slowed for a second, and then he kept coming. In my perception he actually sped up a little."

A police officer told the court: "It was very ,very slow, really slow, idling pace slow."