National MP Anne Tolley steps away from East Coast in hopes of being Speaker

National MP Anne Tolley is stepping away from her East Coast electorate to be a list MP, in the hopes that if National win the 2020 election she would become Speaker.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Tolley was a National MP from 1999 to 2002, before becoming the East Coast MP in 2005.

She is the current deputy to Speaker Trevor Mallard.

"The role of Speaker would require full-time attention. Given that, it wouldn’t be fair to continue to be an electorate MP," she said.

"I have no doubt National will find a strong candidate to take my place, and that person will have my full support."