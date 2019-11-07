National MP Anne Tolley steps away from East Coast in hopes of being Speaker

National MP Anne Tolley is stepping away from her East Coast electorate to be a list MP, in the hopes that if National win the 2020 election she would become Speaker.
Ms Tolley was a National MP from 1999 to 2002, before becoming the East Coast MP in 2005.
She is the current deputy to Speaker Trevor Mallard.
"The role of Speaker would require full-time attention. Given that, it wouldn’t be fair to continue to be an electorate MP," she said.
"I have no doubt National will find a strong candidate to take my place, and that person will have my full support."
Ms Tolley said there had been "no formal decisions...about the role of Speaker should National win Government", but her experience as deputy "will stand me in good stead".