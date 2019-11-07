National MP Anne Tolley to retire from politics after 2020, citing family time

Veteran National MP Anne Tolley has announced she’s retiring from politics after this year’s election.

The deputy speaker and East Coast MP previously said she was going list-only after this year’s election.

Ms Tolley has been an MP since 2005 and was first elected in 1999.

Since then, she has held a wide range of ministerial portfolios including Education, Corrections, Police, Tertiary Education, Social Development, Youth, Children and Local Government. She also served as the National Party’s first female Whip.

Today Ms Tolley said she had received “tremendous support” from her family throughout her political career.

“My husband has lived a political widower’s life, too often taking second place to the needs of my job.

“So the time has come for me to put life with him and our family first and to do the things we’ve talked about but struggled to fit into a busy political schedule.”

When Todd Muller replaced Simon Bridges as National's leader, Ms Tolley was dropped to number 32 on the party list.

She says she's confident Mr Muller and the party’s leadership team could win the election, endorsing candidate Tania Tapsell in her former East Coast seat.