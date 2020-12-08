National moves location for annual caucus retreat after confirmed Covid-19 case

The National Party is shifting the location of its annual caucus retreat due to a confirmed Covid-19 case in Northland.
National leader Judith Collins. Source: Getty
The event was supposed to take place in Whangārei next weekend.
However, a spokesperson for National confirmed the party is relocating as a precaution after the new confirmed Covid-19 community case in the region.
It will now be taking place in Wellington next weekend.
The Labour Party hosted its annual caucus retreat last week in Nelson.