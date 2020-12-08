TODAY |

National moves location for annual caucus retreat after confirmed Covid-19 case

Source:  1 NEWS

The National Party is shifting the location of its annual caucus retreat due to a confirmed Covid-19 case in Northland.

National leader Judith Collins. Source: Getty

The event was supposed to take place in Whangārei next weekend.

However, a spokesperson for National confirmed the party is relocating as a precaution after the new confirmed Covid-19 community case in the region.

Read More
National's Shane Reti says there's missing information about where the Northland Covid-19 case had been

It will now be taking place in Wellington next weekend.

The Labour Party hosted its annual caucus retreat last week in Nelson.

New Zealand
Northland
Coronavirus Pandemic
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:18
As queues grow at Northland's Covid-19 testing sites, so does frustration and anger
2
Northland Covid-19 community case confirmed as having South Africa variant
3
National's Shane Reti says there's missing information about where the Northland Covid-19 case had been
4
Evacuations near Kaiapoi as Canterbury firefighters battle second major vegetation fire today
5
National moves location for annual caucus retreat after confirmed Covid-19 case
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Homes evacuated as scrub fire burns in coastal Christchurch suburb

Passengers required to wear face masks on all Air NZ international flights by tomorrow
00:36

Chris Hipkins warns Kiwis not to share 'fake, untrue' social media content about Covid-19

Northland Covid-19 community case confirmed as having South Africa variant