National moves location for annual caucus retreat after confirmed Covid-19 case

The National Party is shifting the location of its annual caucus retreat due to a confirmed Covid-19 case in Northland.

National leader Judith Collins. Source: Getty

The event was supposed to take place in Whangārei next weekend.

However, a spokesperson for National confirmed the party is relocating as a precaution after the new confirmed Covid-19 community case in the region.

It will now be taking place in Wellington next weekend.