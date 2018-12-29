National wants feedback from parents, teachers on Government's proposed changes to education system

The National Party is looking to hear from parents and teachers about the Government's proposed changes to the education system.

The 'Tomorrow's Schools' review recommended removing some responsibilities from school boards and suggested scrapping intermediate schools altogether.

National is concerned over the changes, and says it will hold around 30 public meetings across the country early next year in response.

National's education spokesperson Nikki Kaye said, "Many parents have significant involvement in the way that their schools are run. And we're concerned that too much power is going to rest with these Education Hubs and officials rather than with parents, and with teachers and principals."