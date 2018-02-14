 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


National leadership race LIVE: Simon Bridges in competition, Collins is in and Nikki Kaye's out

share

Source:

1 NEWS

National leadership race, who's in and who's out and who's still thinking about it. Follow all the latest developments here. 

Simon Bridges and Judith Collins.

Simon Bridges and Judith Collins.

Source: 1 NEWS

THE STORY SO FAR

Confirmed: Judith Collins, Simon Bridges

Likely: Jonathan Coleman, Mark Mitchell

Out: Nikki Kaye, Paula Bennett (will run for deputy)

He complimented competitor Judith Collins, and possible competitor Amy Adams.
Source: 1 NEWS

11.18am "I can work very well with Paula," Simon Bridges said, when asked if he would keep Paula Bennett on as deputy. He also mentioned Collins, Kaye and Adams as good people to work with. 

I'm focused on Simon Bridges becoming leader of the National party"
Simon Bridges

11.14am: He says National are not currently focused on NZ First (in terms of potential coalition partner for 2020). 

About fighting for the 2020 govt: "We're not about beating Jacinda-the person. This is an opposition party taking on a government."

"Yes Jacinda is PM... It's about more than her. It's about the whole team and the agenda they've got."

11.10am Bridges wants to be a "drawcard" for Maori. He says National need fresh ideas. He says the caucus is invigorated. 

11.04am: Bridges feels he has good support within the party.

He said competitor Collins is "a star" and anyone would want her "in their line up". He also praised Amy Adams (who is expected to also run).

"I'm focused on Simon Bridges becoming leader of the National party."

He said he was not running on a ticket.

11.01am: Simon Bridges is running for leader

"I'm here this morning to announce I intend to seek the support of my colleagues to be the next leader of the National Party."
 

Judith Collins has this morning tweeted she’ll be running as a candidate for leader of the National Party.
Source: 1 NEWS

10.56am: Watch Simon Bridges LIVE here. 

10.54am: From MP Mark Mitchell

"I am absolutely, very carefully considering it but I haven’t made a final decision yet."

"No, I'm not considering deputy at all, I’m just looking purely at the leadership race."

10.50am: 1 NEWS will be live streaming Simon Bridges' announcement. 

10.39am: It is understood Simon Bridges will announce his bid at 11am. 

10.36am: Tipped-to-run Amy Adams has not made any suggestion if she will go for the leadership position. Adams was a close supporter of English throughout the leadership speculation, standing behind him with Chris Bishop when he initially quashed rumours.  

10.17am: Nelson MP Nick Smith would not comment on who he would be supporting, and if he thought a younger MP should come forward. He also wouldn't confirm running for the Nelson seat in 2020. 

He says he's a "brattle" by himself (being the last of the brat pack after Bill English's depature). 

9.57am: Latest statement from Paula Bennett

"I will not be seeking the National Party leadership... Our new leader will need help from an experienced, loyal deputy and I offer that.

Bill English said this morning his decision to vacate the National leadership does not necessarily have a bearing on Paula Bennett's position as deputy leader of the party.

9.52am: From 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford - National MP Tim MacIndoe says he's decided who he is voting for...won't say. Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie says she's had some calls, but won't say who from.

9.45am: What we know so far - 

Judith Collins: IN.

The shadow National transport spokesperson is the first MP to announced themselves as a candidate for leader.

"I'm announcing my candidacy for Leader of the NZ National Party," Collin's tweeted.

"We're going to need strong & decisive leadership if we’re going to win in 2020. I'm that person."

She says there are "multiple" people who she thinks can take on leadership.
Source: 1 NEWS

Nikki Kaye: OUT.

The shadow National education spokesperson ruled herself out of both the leadership and deputy leadership roles outside Parliament this morning.

"I'm not running in any shape or form," ms Kaye said.

"We are really lucky in the National Party that we've got potentially multiple people who could do the role. I hope that here is a healthy contest.

"You've got to do what's right for the country and the party ... this stuff isn't about ego, it's about who's right to potentially lead the country."

1 NEWS’ Political editor gives his analysis after Bill English stepped down today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jonathan Coleman: UNDECIDED.

The other high-profile member of the National cabinet to speak this morning on leadership. Says he’s "not ruling anything in or out when it comes to a leadership run", adding National needs the best team for 2020.

Mr Bridges announced today that he’s withdrawing from the contest because he doesn’t have the numbers.

Source: 1 NEWS

Paula Bennett: OUT for leader, IN for deputy

It is understood the existing deputy National leader is not going for the top spot, but is intending to stay on as deputy. 

Simon Bridges: ? The Shadow Leader of the House has been touted as the front-runner for the role of leader but has not announced his candidacy yet. He told media he will be making an announcement later today.

Mark Mitchell: UNDECIDED 

The MP told 1 NEWS' Corin Dann he is considering running. 

Amy Adams: ? The shadow Justice Minister has been identified as a likely female for the role of National leader but has not announced herself as a candidate.


Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
He complimented competitor Judith Collins, and possible competitor Amy Adams.

National leadership race LIVE: Simon Bridges in competition, Collins is in and Nikki Kaye's out


2

Ex-Black Power killer apologises in blog, after 19 years in jail: 'There are no amount of apologies I can ever say to compensate this family for what I did'

00:12
3
Residents on the southern Lau islands are being warned to prepare for the cyclone to hit tonight.

Cyclone Gita passes south of Fiji and moves west out to sea

01:13
4
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

'I'm that person' - Judith Collins first to go for National leadership

5
The Transport Minister says he had a heads up Martin Matthews was going.

LIVE STREAM: MP Simon Bridges tipped to announce run for National leadership


01:36
He complimented competitor Judith Collins, and possible competitor Amy Adams.

National leadership race LIVE: Simon Bridges in competition, Collins is in and Nikki Kaye's out

Find out which National MPs are vying for the top spot after English's resignation.


Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

'I'm that person' - Judith Collins first to go for National leadership

It comes after Bill English stood down yesterday.

01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.

02:10
The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.

National leadership hopefuls jockey for position hours after Bill English announces his exit from politics

None have publicly thrown their hats in the ring yet but they have just two weeks to lobby colleagues before the vote.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 