National leadership race LIVE: Simon Bridges in competition, Collins is in and Nikki Kaye's out

National leadership race, who's in and who's out and who's still thinking about it. Follow all the latest developments here.

Simon Bridges and Judith Collins. Source: 1 NEWS

THE STORY SO FAR

Confirmed: Judith Collins, Simon Bridges

Likely: Jonathan Coleman, Mark Mitchell

Out: Nikki Kaye, Paula Bennett (will run for deputy)

11.18am "I can work very well with Paula," Simon Bridges said, when asked if he would keep Paula Bennett on as deputy. He also mentioned Collins, Kaye and Adams as good people to work with.

I'm focused on Simon Bridges becoming leader of the National party"

Simon Bridges

11.14am: He says National are not currently focused on NZ First (in terms of potential coalition partner for 2020).

About fighting for the 2020 govt: "We're not about beating Jacinda-the person. This is an opposition party taking on a government."

"Yes Jacinda is PM... It's about more than her. It's about the whole team and the agenda they've got."

11.10am Bridges wants to be a "drawcard" for Maori. He says National need fresh ideas. He says the caucus is invigorated.

11.04am: Bridges feels he has good support within the party.

He said competitor Collins is "a star" and anyone would want her "in their line up". He also praised Amy Adams (who is expected to also run).

"I'm focused on Simon Bridges becoming leader of the National party."



He said he was not running on a ticket.



11.01am: Simon Bridges is running for leader.

"I'm here this morning to announce I intend to seek the support of my colleagues to be the next leader of the National Party."



10.54am: From MP Mark Mitchell -

"I am absolutely, very carefully considering it but I haven’t made a final decision yet."

"No, I'm not considering deputy at all, I’m just looking purely at the leadership race."

10.50am: 1 NEWS will be live streaming Simon Bridges' announcement.

10.39am: It is understood Simon Bridges will announce his bid at 11am.

10.36am: Tipped-to-run Amy Adams has not made any suggestion if she will go for the leadership position. Adams was a close supporter of English throughout the leadership speculation, standing behind him with Chris Bishop when he initially quashed rumours.

10.17am: Nelson MP Nick Smith would not comment on who he would be supporting, and if he thought a younger MP should come forward. He also wouldn't confirm running for the Nelson seat in 2020.

He says he's a "brattle" by himself (being the last of the brat pack after Bill English's depature).

9.57am: Latest statement from Paula Bennett -

"I will not be seeking the National Party leadership... Our new leader will need help from an experienced, loyal deputy and I offer that.

9.52am: From 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford - National MP Tim MacIndoe says he's decided who he is voting for...won't say. Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie says she's had some calls, but won't say who from.

9.45am: What we know so far -

Judith Collins: IN.

The shadow National transport spokesperson is the first MP to announced themselves as a candidate for leader.

"I'm announcing my candidacy for Leader of the NZ National Party," Collin's tweeted.

"We're going to need strong & decisive leadership if we’re going to win in 2020. I'm that person."

Nikki Kaye: OUT.

"I'm not running in any shape or form," ms Kaye said.

"We are really lucky in the National Party that we've got potentially multiple people who could do the role. I hope that here is a healthy contest.

"You've got to do what's right for the country and the party ... this stuff isn't about ego, it's about who's right to potentially lead the country."

Jonathan Coleman: UNDECIDED.

The other high-profile member of the National cabinet to speak this morning on leadership. Says he’s "not ruling anything in or out when it comes to a leadership run", adding National needs the best team for 2020.

Source: 1 NEWS

Paula Bennett: OUT for leader, IN for deputy

Simon Bridges: ? The Shadow Leader of the House has been touted as the front-runner for the role of leader but has not announced his candidacy yet. He told media he will be making an announcement later today.

Mark Mitchell: UNDECIDED

The MP told 1 NEWS' Corin Dann he is considering running.

Amy Adams: ? The shadow Justice Minister has been identified as a likely female for the role of National leader but has not announced herself as a candidate.