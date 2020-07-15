National leadership a 'last hurrah' for Judith Collins, Gerry Brownlee - political commentator

Claiming the National party leadership could be a "last hurrah" for senior MPs Judith Collins and Gerry Brownlee, according to political commentator Claire Robinson.

A professor at Massey University, Dr Robinson says installing Ms Collins as the new leader after Todd Muller's shock resignation was the "only move" left.

"It's a pretty smart move on National's part but probably the only move," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

Ms Collins is now the fifth leader for National in the last four years - and the third in the last two months.

With Ms Collins taking the helm, it shows the party is sticking with its tried and true politicians and won't be looking at radical change ahead of the election, Dr Robinson says.

"I think that both of them have done all sorts of things: they've been Cabinet ministers, they've been MPs for a long time, they've been good constituency MPs," she says.

"This is really them saying give us a go, you haven't got anything to lose at this stage.

"I think that at this stage in their careers, this is the end of it. If they can't succeed in this election campaign, that will probably be their last hurrah. Then they'll be off doing something."

With the election just 65 days away, Dr Robinson says she's looking forward to the debates between Ms Collins and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Ardern will be in for a fight if she wants to keep voters on her side, she says.

"This is going to be a good one because Judith Collins is very articulate in the chamber. She does attack, she knows her stuff, she is good on detail, good on policy, and I think she will give Jacinda a run for her money."

Ms Ardern is better on personal communication and "not quite as sharp" on policy, according to Dr Robinson.