 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


National leadership hopefuls jockey for position hours after Bill English announces his exit from politics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

National MPs eyeing a tilt at the party's leadership are already jockeying for position behind the scenes and number crunching following leader Bill English's announcement this morning that he's quitting politics.

1 NEWS’ Political editor gives his analysis after Bill English stepped down today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English's resignation will take effect in two weeks on Tuesday February 27 and he will leave Parliament for the last time on Thursday March 1.

National's MPs will choose the next leader and the candidates have just two weeks to lobby them before the vote.

The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.
Source: 1 NEWS

None have publicly thrown their hats in the ring yet.

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann says today has been "Bill's day" and says National sources have stressed they wanted "a bit of clear air" so people could assess his legacy and give him the respect they felt he deserved.

"Tomorrow though is another day. And that's when we're really going too see things start to move, I think, and candidates coming forward," Dann said tonight. 

"There's a lot of jockeying going on behind the scenes, a lot of number crunching, all that sort of thing for these candidates to work it out."

Simon Bridges and Amy Adams are the most likely frontrunners, but others could take a shot, Dann said. 

"And what is so interesting about this race is that there isn't one clear, obvious candidate sitting there like there was when John Key went and he anointed Bill English effectively. It's wide open and we've got a genuine race," he said.

The long-serving politician and former prime minister announced he’s quitting politics for good.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dann said he thinks Mr English's departure is "a huge loss for National". 

"He was a politician of great respect, great mana, who had an enormous amount of policy grunt and did an enormous amount of work for that party. He was also very trusted and very liked by the public. He is going to be very difficult to replace," he said. 

"But the issue is did he still want to be there? And if he didn't - as it appears he wanted to go - then he needed to go so the party could rebuild and they could start again and the new leader can have time to try and rebuild to 2020."

Mr English has been an MP for 27 years after being elected in 1990, and for eight years was finance minister and deputy prime minister under John Key. Mr English was prime minister for 10 months after taking over from Mr Key in December 2016 but lost it to Jacinda Ardern last October. 

Mr English struggled to hold back emotions today as he fronted at Parliament with his family by his side to announce he's quitting politics. 

"This is more about myself and my family. They've spent all of their lives with the demands of politics and I want the opportunity to be able to start again on a different life without politics," he said.

And he's leaving with a  message to his MPs to make sure the contest to replace him doesn't turn nasty. 

That's a recipe for staying in opposition,  regardless of the quality of government," he said.

Related

Politics

02:10
The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.

A look back at the political career of Bill English – The Comeback Kid
00:14
The PM’s message came during Parliament’s Question Time.

Watch: Ardern acknowleges English's 'extraordinary contribution' after his shock retirement announcement
English is now in charge of the country with Paula Bennett as his deputy. We bring the days big moments.

'We're going to miss him, and miss him a lot' - MPs and leaders pay tribute to Bill English
00:48
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:01
1
Many residents in the Pacific nation documented the extreme weather event.

Gusts of 190km/h hammering Fiji as Tropical Cyclone Gita moves west after wreaking havoc in Tonga

00:45
2
The Prime Minister said she just spoke to Winston Peters and Cyclone Gita relief funds for Tonga are "all signed off".

After 11 metre waves in Tonga, Gita is headed New Zealand's way, via Fiji

3

Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

4
Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan

LIVE: Black Caps skipper Williamson slogs his way to half ton in T20 tri-series against England

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.

02:10
The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.

National leadership hopefuls jockey for position hours after Bill English announces his exit from politics

None have publicly thrown their hats in the ring yet but they have just two weeks to lobby colleagues before the vote.


Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

Brownie Mane was one of four men convicted of killing Christopher Crean 22 years ago.

00:21
The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

CCTV footage captures terrifying moment group of youths attempt to rob Huntly liquor store

The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 