TODAY |

National leader Todd Muller makes u-turn over his controversial Trump MAGA cap

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

National Party leader Todd Muller's 'Make America Great Again' cap will be packed away "and it'll stay in the box". 

Source: Q+A

It comes after the new leader was criticised for having the cap on display in his office, after attending the 2016 Republican and Democratic conventions.

"I've made it pretty clear that was a souvenir from a political junkie," Mr Muller said today.

"I appreciate for a number of people in New Zealand it has a different perspective. I respect that. I packed it up in a box when I left the office and it'll stay in the box."

On why he had changed his mind since Saturday, he said that "part of this job is that you've got the check and adjust as necessary". 

He told 1 NEWS on Saturday the MAGA cap would be displayed in his new office, as leader of the Opposition. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Todd Muller has hit the ground running after taking over from Simon Bridges. Source: 1 NEWS

"I haven’t spared another thought about where I’ll put my caps, Michelle Obama banners, Hillary Clinton badges, or any other memorabilia from my overseas trips," he said at the time. 

"When I went to America to see the two conventions I got a Make America Great cap and I got two Hillary Clinton pins, because I couldn’t see a Hillary cap. I’ve got two pins promoting Hillary and the Make America Great cap but of course everyone only sees the red cap, they don’t see the Hillary pins."

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman had tweeted on Sunday: "We can’t ignore the substance behind MAGA and how terrifying it is if that shrill bullying ethos becomes casually mainstream in NZ politics."

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Pair jailed for life for kidnap, torture and fatal hanging of 17-year-old in South Auckland
2
Todd Muller commits to National's pledge to raise superannuation age, bring back oil and gas exploration
3
Covid-19 update: No new infections, Hawke's Bay latest region to report no active cases
4
Wellington, lower North Island hit by second strong earthquake in as many days
5
More than 100 surrogate babies stranded in Ukraine waiting to be claimed as pandemic halts travel
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington, lower North Island hit by second strong earthquake in as many days

Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives daily update on NZ's Covid-19 crisis
02:24

Mycoplasma bovis eradication efforts reach two year milestone
05:46

Welfare advocates hit out at 'galling' difference between Covid-19 and normal unemployment benefit rates