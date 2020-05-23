National leader Todd Muller makes u-turn over his controversial Trump MAGA cap

National Party leader Todd Muller's 'Make America Great Again' cap will be packed away "and it'll stay in the box".

Source: Q+A

It comes after the new leader was criticised for having the cap on display in his office, after attending the 2016 Republican and Democratic conventions.

"I've made it pretty clear that was a souvenir from a political junkie," Mr Muller said today.

"I appreciate for a number of people in New Zealand it has a different perspective. I respect that. I packed it up in a box when I left the office and it'll stay in the box."

On why he had changed his mind since Saturday, he said that "part of this job is that you've got the check and adjust as necessary".

He told 1 NEWS on Saturday the MAGA cap would be displayed in his new office, as leader of the Opposition.

"I haven’t spared another thought about where I’ll put my caps, Michelle Obama banners, Hillary Clinton badges, or any other memorabilia from my overseas trips," he said at the time.

"When I went to America to see the two conventions I got a Make America Great cap and I got two Hillary Clinton pins, because I couldn’t see a Hillary cap. I’ve got two pins promoting Hillary and the Make America Great cap but of course everyone only sees the red cap, they don’t see the Hillary pins."