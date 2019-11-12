TODAY |

National labels Government's school system overhaul an 'humiliating backdown'

Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Education
Politics

National has dubbed the Government's school system overhaul announced yesterday as a "humiliating" backdown, likening it to the capital gains tax.

The Government is looking to pull some powers from school boards, placing it in the hands of new departments and bringing in more frontline support in schools.

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast today National Party leader Simon Bridges said: “I think overall it’s a humiliating backdown, I think just like capital gains tax on the economy they were proposing big centralisation of powers around locals and boards and trustees,” said Mr Bridges.

“It was always balmy, it wasn’t going to work, they haven’t done it."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Education Minister Chris Hipkins released the Government’s decision today.

He said he thinks Education Minister Chris Hipkins has a view that every school should be the same.

“My problem with that is actually choice and competition shouldn’t be dirty words in education.

“Ultimately the problem with what Mr Hipkins is proposing it seems to me is not raising the lesser performing schools up, it’s bringing the better ones down and that’s a recipe for disaster.”

The Government has described its response to the Our Schooling Futures: Stronger Together recommendations as "pragmatic and workable improvements".

Today National released it's education discussion document, saying if they're elected to power they will scrap the first year fees-free tertiary education scheme for a new model, bring back partnership schools and reduce class sizes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Simon Bridges shared the his party’s views with TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Education
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:57
Video released of man wanted over assault on female jogger on Auckland's North Shore
2
FULL LISTS: Kiwi sides announce squads for 2020 Super Rugby season
3
One of Auckland's best known restaurants closes its doors after 13 years
4
Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?
5
Law professor questions transparency of loans from mysterious foundation to NZ First
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:29

With NZ's wealth concentrated in Kiwis over 65, the system is broken, researcher says
04:10

Is swearing the secret to a great gym workout? New research suggests it is

Neo-Nazi website hack reveals far-right users in New Zealand as young as 15
01:58

Young Kiwi pounamu carver making his mark in the industry