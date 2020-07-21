National hoping for smooth transition as candidate firms for deputy leader role

The National Party is hoping for a smooth transition as one candidate seems set for the deputy leader role.

The National Party caucus Source: Getty

1 NEWS understands that health spokesperson Shane Reti has been doing the numbers and appears to have them for the deputy leadership.

Some in the party are hoping for a smooth transition, but there is still a chance someone like Michael Woodhouse will put their hand up.

Last week 1 NEWS reported it's unlikely that Mark Mitchell will be putting his name forward.

It comes as National Party leader Judith Collins told media last week she will be looking at reshuffling her front bench this week, with only Shane Reti safe in his position.

Reti is National's spokesperson for health, a role he took over from Michael Woodhouse.

Gerry Brownlee announced he is stepping down from the role last Friday.

“While I was proud to step in at the time, and remain so, I’ve always believed that influence is more important than position when it comes to politics," Brownlee said.

“It’s time to think about the three years ahead. I want Judith to have the strongest and most complementary support beside her as leader.

“My focus, moving forward, will be on rebuilding National’s base in Christchurch and representing our voters there.

“Accordingly, I will not be seeking reappointment as the deputy leader when Caucus meets on Tuesday.”