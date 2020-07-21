TODAY |

National hoping for smooth transition as candidate firms for deputy leader role

Source:  1 NEWS

The National Party is hoping for a smooth transition as one candidate seems set for the deputy leader role.

The National Party caucus Source: Getty

1 NEWS understands that health spokesperson Shane Reti has been doing the numbers and appears to have them for the deputy leadership.

Some in the party are hoping for a smooth transition, but there is still a chance someone like Michael Woodhouse will put their hand up.

Last week 1 NEWS reported it's unlikely that Mark Mitchell will be putting his name forward.

It comes as National Party leader Judith Collins told media last week she will be looking at reshuffling her front bench this week, with only Shane Reti safe in his position.

Reti is National's spokesperson for health, a role he took over from Michael Woodhouse.

Gerry Brownlee announced he is stepping down from the role last Friday.

“While I was proud to step in at the time, and remain so, I’ve always believed that influence is more important than position when it comes to politics," Brownlee said.

“It’s time to think about the three years ahead. I want Judith to have the strongest and most complementary support beside her as leader.

“My focus, moving forward, will be on rebuilding National’s base in Christchurch and representing our voters there.

“Accordingly, I will not be seeking reappointment as the deputy leader when Caucus meets on Tuesday.”

The results of the leadership reshuffle are set to be announced after tomorrow morning's Caucus meeting.  

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hunters find body of Tauranga woman missing for nearly two months
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Covid-19 case's visit to Wellington restaurant a 'wake up call for everybody', owner says
4
Hutt Valley mother furious after son, 13, kicked off train in the dark after losing fare
5
Dr Ashley Bloomfield withdraws from TV Personality of the Year award
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

MetService warns of potential thunderstorms and hail in Auckland, flooding in Hawke's Bay

Dr Ashley Bloomfield withdraws from TV Personality of the Year award

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media after meeting with new Cabinet

St John Ambulance staff to strike over pay and rosters