National holding first caucus meeting today following resounding election loss

The National Party's welcoming and bidding farewell to some MP's as the party holds its first caucus meeting today since the election.

Voters put Labour back in power with enough seats to govern alone while more than a third of National's caucus were put out of a job, leaving the party with just 35 seats.

Notably, deputy leader and campaign manager Gerry Brownlee lost his Ilam electorate seat and Nick Smith lost his Nelson seat on Saturday night. Both had held their seats since 1996.

While their political future's are up in the air, National leader Judith Collins told RNZ, "they're both competent, hardworking MPs. They have been a great amount of support to me and the party for many years and I'd absolutely be happy to support them if they chose to stay, if they choose not to - it's entirely up to them."

Departing MP's will be given five minutes to say their goodbyes and air any concerns to the caucus.

Meanwhile, among the new MPs joining the political party are former Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon, who won his seat in Botany, and Joseph Mooney who won his Southland seat.