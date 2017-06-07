National hits six-month high in latest poll as Labour fails to make gains, Green Party slips

The National Party has climbed in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll to be nearly 10 points ahead of the centre-left bloc of Labour and the Greens.

Source: 1 NEWS

The poll puts National in a strong position ahead of September's election, thanks to a big-spending Budget that looks to have gone down well with voters.

National is up three points to 49 per cent, its highest polling in around six months.

Labour on the other hand is where it was in the last poll at 30 per cent, while its coalition partner, the Greens, slipped back two points to nine and are now level with New Zealand First which is up one to nine per cent.

As for the minor parties, the big mover is Gareth Morgan's The Opportunities Party, registering at one per cent.

The Maori Party has taken a big hit, slipping three points to one per cent.

ACT, meanwhile, stays on one per cent.

When it comes to seats in Parliament, based on the poll result, National would have 59 and could command a majority of 61 seats with just two of its three existing support partners - the Maori Party, ACT and United Future having one seat each.

As for the centre left bloc, it could muster 49 seats with Labour's 37 and the Greens' 11.

But even adding in New Zealand First's 11, they are short of a majority, at 59 seats.

In the preferred prime minister stakes, Bill English has regained three points this poll to be up at 29 per cent.

Labour leader Andrew Little is also up one to eight per cent, overtaking New Zealand First leader Winston Peters who has slipped two to seven per cent, just one point ahead of Labour's deputy leader, Jacinda Ardern, on six per cent.