A National government would establish new National Cancer Agency, Simon Bridges says

National Party Leader Simon Bridges says a National-led government would establish a new National Cancer Agency and ring-fence a further $200m for Pharmac to spend on anti-cancer drugs.

Mr Bridges also took a swipe at the government, saying they have under-spent on Pharmac drug funding and not kept pace with inflation - despite the agency receiving a funding boost of more than 13 per cent last year.

Mr Bridges, attending the second day of the annual National Party Conference today, said the proposed new agency would be independent of the Ministry of Health and DHBs.

"New Zealanders shouldn't have to pack up their lives and go to other countries for cancer treatment," he said.

"New Zealanders shouldn't have to mortgage their houses, set up a Givealittle page or take out massive loans to be able to afford medicines which are funded in other countries.

"Not a week goes by where I don't hear from a New Zealander who is suffering from cancer but the medicines they need aren't funded in New Zealand but are in other countries."

Mr Bridges said a National Cancer Agency would focus on "greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand".

"The agency will be involved in prevention, screening and treatment," he said.

"New Zealand is a world leader in research and innovation, so the centre will also facilitate research so that in the future we can prevent cancer and treat it more effectively."

The Ministry of Health in fact already operates a similar department - the National Cancer Programme established in 2008 - which aims to "put equity first" and "ensure every New Zealander has the same access to high quality care".

The Ministry programme's aim is to lead "a systematic and coordinated approach to cancer control through a national cancer programme work plan involving district health boards, regional cancer networks, and non-governmental organisations".

Mr Bridges said in his speech to National Party members that "the current Government hasn't even invested enough to keep up with population growth or inflation."

He criticised the fact that Pharmac's Combined Pharmaceutical Budget (CPB) only increased by about 1 per cent this year - going from $985m in 2018/19 to $995m in 2019/20.

The 2019 inflation rate has ranged between 1.5 and 1.9 per cent, and population grew by about 1 per cent per year.

"Despite claiming to be a caring and compassionate Government, they only put an extra 1 per cent into PHARMAC for life-saving drugs ... that doesn't even cover inflation," he said.

However, the Labour-led government did increase Pharmac's budget by $114.2m the year before - taking the total CPB from $870.8m in 2017/18 to $985m in 2018/19.

That was an increase of more than 13 per cent, which is well ahead of inflation and population growth, on average, across the two years.

In the 2018 Budget, Finance Minister Grant Robertson also announced Pharmac would take control of DHBs' drug buying, effective July 1 2018, which would make considerable savings due to increased buying power.

That change was expected to lead to savings of about $194.7m over four years.

Mr Bridges promised that his proposed changes would be implemented within his party's first 100 days of government, if they are elected, and it would cost $10m from the health budget per year to run.