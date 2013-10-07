 

National fears Labour's proposed student allowance boost could be abused

Fulltime students are set to earn more in benefits than those on the dole, potentially tempting people to rort the system, National says.

The government announced last week it was set to increase the student allowance by $50 per week.

This means the allowance for single students aged 24 years or under will increase from $177 to $227 a week, compared to the current job seeker benefit of $175.

Those who are single and aged over 24 will receive $262 - compared to an existing job seeker benefit of $210.

It comes as the government has also promised students their first year of higher education fees will be free as of January 1.

But National's tertiary education spokesman Paul Goldsmith has questioned the allowance boost.

He said the allowance had previously been pegged at the same amount given to job seekers to prevent people from enrolling in courses to access benefits without intending to study.

"[Now] with all tertiary courses free from next year, what's to stop any sensible beneficiary taking advantage and enrolling in study in order to pocket an extra $50 a week?"

"While all Kiwis would like to see unemployed New Zealanders engaging in genuine study, decoupling student allowances from benefit levels opens the system to abuse."

Mr Goldsmith called on the government to explain how it would stop people rorting the system in the wake of the changes.

