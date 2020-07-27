TODAY |

National drops to 25 per cent in 'rogue' new poll

Source:  1 NEWS

The National Party has dismissed the latest Reid Research poll as "rogue".

The poll, conducted for Newshub, has National at 25 per cent support while Labour climbed to almost 61 per cent, its highest result ever.

National's campaign chair Gerry Brownlee says the numbers aren't even in the same ballpark as internal and other public polls.

The poll comes amid a turbulent time for National, just days after Judith Collins took over following the shock resignation of Todd Muller, who himself had only been in charge of the party for a couple months. 

