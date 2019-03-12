TODAY |

National coy about the idea of a Christian party lead by senior MP Alfred Ngaro

Jessica Mutch McKay
1 NEWS Political Editor
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Jessica Mutch McKay
Auckland
Politics

National is being coy about the idea of a Christian party lead by senior National MP Alfred Ngaro.

A spokesperson for National Party leader Simon Bridges says: "There’s always a lot of rumour and speculation around coalition partners. We’ve always said options will appear before the election."

They say there are no discussions about deals in seats going on like we saw with the ACT Party in Epsom.

"We’ve already seen the Sustainable New Zealand Party. Time will tell what else comes up."

National won’t say whether a "cup of tea" deal in the safe National seat of Botany is on the cards. The seat is currently held by Independent MP Jami-Lee Ross.

But 1 NEWS understands Botany is not the seat being considered if National decides to do a deal with Alfred Ngaro to set up a Christian party.

Mr Ross told 1 News, "Alfred is a nice guy, that’s why I was happy to help him campaign the three times he stood in West Auckland.

"I’ve spent the past few months this year knocking on doors in Botany, discussing local issues, helping constituents and getting feedback. I don’t believe Botany can be taken for granted or just gifted away by any political party. I’ll keep working for Botany as it’s local MP until local people tell me otherwise."

National Party's Alfred Ngaro. Source: New Zealand Parliament

Alfred Ngaro is a list MP, a former Minister and a father of four. He came to Parliament in 2011.

Mr Ngaro hasn’t returned calls this morning.

The police have referred the renegade MP’s complaint to the Serious Fraud Office, following Mr Ross’ explosive revelations.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Jessica Mutch McKay
Auckland
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Paparazzi apologise to Prince Harry and Meghan for intrusive photos
2
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
3
The pilot managed to eject from the plane in the incident 105km east of Los Angeles.
Aerial footage shows large hole in California warehouse after F-16 fighter jet crashes into it
4
FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Danny Lee of New Zealand lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Christian Petersen/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Danny Lee off to sensational start at PGA Championship, sits alone in second one shot off leader Brooks Koepka
5
Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:52
The desecration of 40 graves of service men and women at Springston Cemetery has angered their families.

Woman charged over theft of plaques from Christchurch RSA cemetery

Fears for Wellington woman missing since midday yesterday

High levels of cat allergens in some classrooms, asthma study finds
04:11
The coastline where the farm would appear is currently used to regenerate native forest.

Mussel farm a threat to Coromandel ecology says environmentalist