National continues to push for law change to allow flexible paid parental leave for both parents

The National Party has today made a third attempt to change the law so that both parents can take paid parental leave at the same.

National Party Workplace Relations Spokesperson Amy Adams is today lodging a private members bill to provide flexible paid parental leave, which she's asking MPs to debate in Parliament this week.

Labour have twice rejected similar attempts to add amendments to their Paid Parental Leave Bill (PPL), which would have allowed both parents 13 weeks of leave with a new baby at the same time.

"We've previously sought to get this amendment added to the current legislation in Parliament to extend paid parental leave to 26 weeks, but Labour are refusing to consider it saying there's not enough time, even though the increase doesn't take effect until 1 July next year," Ms Adams said.

"This means we can pass the Government bill to extend paid parental leave to 26 weeks and begin the usual Parliamentary process on this amendment to increase flexibility.

"The Prime Minister has already indicated this idea has merit, and the Government will look at it – but not at the expense of the current bill before the House. The good news is we don't have to wait.

"I'm hoping all parties will support the bill going to select committee. This approach can be a real win-win for the Parliament."

Two weeks ago when parliament last sat National sought to amend government legislation that would see paid parental leave extended from the current 18 weeks to 22 weeks from July 1 next year and 26 weeks from July 1, 2020.

National first proposed amendments which were voted down 61-57, then an attempt to send the changes back to a select committee was defeated 61-56.

The minister in charge of the bill, Iain Lees-Galloway, said previously National's change would mean parents could take 13 weeks leave together, using up half their PPL.

However, Mr Lees-Galloway never entirely rejected National's policy idea, and says it could work if it was restricted to the first few weeks of a baby's life.