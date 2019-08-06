TODAY |

National claims Minister of Conservation wants to ban whitebaiting in New Zealand

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Environment
Conservation

National’s Conservation spokesperson, Sarah Dowie, says whitebaiting is at risk of being banned in New Zealand "if the Minister of Conservation gets her way".

Concerns about declining numbers over the years - a fact in itself which is heavily disputed - has led to the previously unthinkable idea of banning commercial whitebaiting altogether, Ms Dowie said. 

Ms Dowie sent out a press release this evening putting forward the National Party's view on the contentious issue.

"National will oppose the second reading of the Indigenous Freshwater Fish Amendment Bill, as it will ultimately result in the prohibition of whitebaiting in New Zealand.

"The bill’s transitional clauses mean that after a year, whitebaiting will be prohibited unless there is specific authorisation to do otherwise," Ms Dowie said.

"[Minister] Eugenie Sage’s ideological views are not friendly towards recreational fishers and hunters.

"The whitebaiting community has also told me they feel as though her whitebait consultation process has been a farce and they are concerned about their future livelihoods and the future of the Kiwi pastime.

"If Ms Sage has her way, whitebaiting will be prohibited," she continued.

The Government denies it has plans to ban whitebaiting over the next year, but after that it's open for interpretation.

Ms Sage, the Conservation Minister, told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp that there is "a crisis for our nation's freshwater fish".

"There will be consultation on whitebait management later this year, but there are no changes to the whitebait regulations this year," she said. 

When pressed on if banning whitebaiting could be a possibility after this year, Ms Sage said: "Well, we will see what the public says."

West Coast whitebaiter Tony White told Seven Sharp the Government's plans are "pretty vague".

"It feels a lot like they're trying to take whitebaiting off everyone and there isn't much transparency to be honest," he said. 

"I've done it since I was five years old, so it's pretty much a way of life."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Julian Lee looks at the complex fight over the future of a New Zealand food. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Environment
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Search widens for British teen missing from Malaysian nature resort
2
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
3
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
4
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
5
NZ officials have stepped in to tell China to back off from trying to stamp out free speech here.
Tensions boil over at Auckland rally organised by Hong Kong supporters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:00
But the Government’s not so sure, with the Police Minister still refusing to rule the idea out.

Police warn against rural volunteer cops, but Government not ruling it out

$1.5m house fraudulently obtained by prominent Māori leader Sir Ngātata Love forfeited
The attacker was diagnosed with being in a psychotic state before the vicious attack.

DHB agrees to fresh review of events leading to psychotic patient's rape of Nelson woman

Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel re-opens after crash causes rush-hour nightmare