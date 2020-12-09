National calls for Speaker to be 'upfront' over taxpayer money spent on defamation suit

National is calling for Speaker Trevor Mallard to be "upfront and transparent" over how much has been spent in his defamation case.

It follows his apology yesterday afternoon in which he accepted he was wrong to describe an allegation made in the 2019 Parliament bullying and harassment report as rape.

The staffer took Mallard to court in January, alleging the Speaker had defamed him. In a statement on June 26, Mallard said the case had totalled, at the time, $79.979.33. It was paid for with taxpayer money.

National's Chris Bishop said today it was "very disappointing" that Mallard would not reveal how much had been spent so far on the case.

"We're not calling for him to resign but we are calling for the Speaker to be upfront and transparent about how much money has been spent."

He said the taxpayer was entitled to know.

In Parliament today, Mallard was asked by Bishop if he was intending to make a statement in the House about the apology.

"No, and the second part of the agreement is that I make no further comment," Mallard said.

ACT's David Seymour then said Mallard should provide an explanation.

"You hold yourself out as a Speaker who campaigns against bullying and harassment. There are serious concerns raised in the media and you owe it in the House, regardless of any private agreement you have, to give an explanation why you chose to release this information while the country was embroiled and digesting the Royal Commission of Inquiry," he said.

A staff member of Mallard's brought the written apology to the press gallery just after 4pm yesterday.

"There was a matter that reached finalisation and on the first sitting day, which was yesterday, I released the statement as agreed," Mallard said.