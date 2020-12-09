TODAY |

National calls for Speaker to be 'upfront' over taxpayer money spent on defamation suit

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

National is calling for Speaker Trevor Mallard to be "upfront and transparent" over how much has been spent in his defamation case. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mallard settled a defamation case, in which taxpayers footed the bill, after he falsely accused a parliamentary worker of being a rapist. Source: 1 NEWS

It follows his apology yesterday afternoon in which he accepted he was wrong to describe an allegation made in the 2019 Parliament bullying and harassment report as rape.

The staffer took Mallard to court in January, alleging the Speaker had defamed him. In a statement on June 26, Mallard said the case had totalled, at the time, $79.979.33. It was paid for with taxpayer money.

National's Chris Bishop said today it was "very disappointing" that Mallard would not reveal how much had been spent so far on the case.

"We're not calling for him to resign but we are calling for the Speaker to be upfront and transparent about how much money has been spent."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister says it’s not for her to comment on because the Speaker is not a political role. Source: 1 NEWS

He said the taxpayer was entitled to know. 

In Parliament today, Mallard was asked by Bishop if he was intending to make a statement in the House about the apology. 

"No, and the second part of the agreement is that I make no further comment," Mallard said.

ACT's David Seymour then said Mallard should provide an explanation. 

"You hold yourself out as a Speaker who campaigns against bullying and harassment. There are serious concerns raised in the media and you owe it in the House, regardless of any private agreement you have, to give an explanation why you chose to release this information while the country was embroiled and digesting the Royal Commission of Inquiry," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It follows a long defamation battle costing taxpayers at least $80,000. Source: 1 NEWS

A staff member of Mallard's brought the written apology to the press gallery just after 4pm yesterday. 

"There was a matter that reached finalisation and on the first sitting day, which was yesterday, I released the statement as agreed," Mallard said.

"The matter was agreed on Thursday or Friday last week and I have released it as soon as was practical."

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
2
Neo-Nazi teen arrested in Australia, accused of encouraging terrorist attack
3
Elderly British man gives endearingly blunt CNN interview after receiving Covid-19 vaccine
4
Killer gasps for air as sister of murdered Australian tourist faces him down in court
5
Forbes names Jacinda Ardern ahead of the Queen in list of world’s 100 most powerful women
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man hospitalised with stab wounds after fight outside Mount Eden liquor store
01:50

'Happy birthday' sung to Whakaari survivor Jake Milbank at memorial to lost guide Hayden Marshall-Inman

Forbes names Jacinda Ardern ahead of the Queen in list of world’s 100 most powerful women

Police seize thousands of MDMA pills worth $125k in series of Queenstown raids