National and ACT vote against Government's latest gun laws

Big changes to our gun laws are one step closer to reality, but National's not on board.

The new tougher legislations just passed the first reading in Parliament.

All parties, except ACT, had supported the first round of changes banning semi-automatic weapons following the Christchurch terrorist attack.

However, National says the latest change only targets law abiding gun owners.

The Government wants a gun register, stricter rules for gun clubs and harsher penalties for those who break the rules.