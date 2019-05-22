TODAY |

National and ACT vote against Government's latest gun laws

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice

Big changes to our gun laws are one step closer to reality, but National's not on board.

The new tougher legislations just passed the first reading in Parliament.

All parties, except ACT, had supported the first round of changes banning semi-automatic weapons following the Christchurch terrorist attack.

However, National says the latest change only targets law abiding gun owners.

The Government wants a gun register, stricter rules for gun clubs and harsher penalties for those who break the rules.

The first stage of the new gun laws bill passed by 63 votes to 57.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
2
Trump responds to environmental activist Greta Thunberg after passionate climate change speech at UN
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
'No religion' officially overtakes Christianity in New Zealand Census stats
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:54

Peters claims Bridges dodging him in question time as 'nobody likes to get beaten up in the first round'

Sunglass Hut Australia found underpaying staff by $2.3 million

Demi Moore says she was raped at 15 by man who paid her mother $800

'No religion' officially overtakes Christianity in New Zealand Census stats