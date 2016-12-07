 

National accusing government of all talk, no action in Northland ahead of Waitangi day

National is accusing the government of all talk and no action in Northland ahead of Waitangi Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is spending five days in Waitangi, although she has no scheduled public events on Sunday.

On Saturday, Ms Ardern visited Karetu Marae, east of Kawakawa, the home marae of her deputy Kelvin Davis and several other Labour MPs, where she spoke about a willingness to listen and a partnership but made no announcements.

The Prime Minister says the new Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.
On Friday she met Maori wardens, Northland mayors and toured the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

National Party Economic Development spokesman Simon Bridges says the government needs to turn its five days of korero with the Northland people into action.

Simon Bridges

"Two years ago the National government, local councils, iwi and businesses jointly developed and launched the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Development Action Plan, which came up with 58 tangible actions across key industries such as tourism, forestry and horticulture to grow the Northland economy," Mr Bridges says.

Despite spending a lot of time talking about his good intentions for Northland, the Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones is yet to commit to continuing to progress the action plan, he added.

