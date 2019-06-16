TODAY |

National accuses Government of misleading Northlanders over lack of Meningococcal vaccines

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Northland

National is accusing the Government of misleading Northlanders about why only some children were vaccinated during the recent Meningococcal outbreak.

MP Shane Reti says authorities led the public to believe there weren't enough vaccines available and it's now emerged there were.

An outbreak of deadly Meningococcal disease saw Northland families queue for hours to have their children vaccinated.

But only under five-year-olds and teenagers got the government funded jab - a shortage of vaccines one of the reasons given.

But 1 NEWS can reveal there was enough supplies of the vaccine available to cover all children in the region.

At the start of November, Pharmac was told the manufacturer could supply an extra 33,000 vaccines immediately.

But the health ministry says it's not that simple.

"We didn't use the international shortage as a reason not to vaccinate all under 20s," says Ashley Bloomfield Director-General of Health. He says there were a number of factors.

"There had at that time been three cases elsewhere in the country and we needed to make sure we were keeping our options open,” he said.

But National says the Government simply didn't want to stump up for the extra vaccines.

“Be honest, say that's the reason," Mr Reti said. "Don't say there's not enough vaccines. Go out there and say you didn't want to pay for it."

Health Minister David Clark said in a statement he only became aware of the extra vaccines last month, but he's backing his Ministry saying they acted on expert advice.

The outbreak in Northland is over with just one case this year - a child too young to be vaccinated.

But with the worst of winter to come. Families are urged to remain vigilant.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    MP Shane Reti says authorities led the public to believe there weren’t enough vaccines available but it’s now emerged there were. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Health
    Northland
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Two pilots have been killed when their planes collided mid-air on approach to Hood Aerodrome near Masterton.
    Both pilots killed after two light aircraft collide mid-air in Masterton
    2
    Tsunami warning lifted for New Zealand after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands
    3
    Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
    4
    Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.
    'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
    5
    Two pilots have been killed when their planes collided mid-air on approach to Hood Aerodrome near Masterton.
    Four parachutists narrowly escape death after diving off plane shortly before it crashed in Masterton
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    01:54
    A review of the 2014 justice system reforms was released today.

    Changes urged for Family Court law after independent panel reviews the system
    The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

    Mental health app 'borne out of a mother's love for her son'
    Two pilots have been killed when their planes collided mid-air on approach to Hood Aerodrome near Masterton.

    Both pilots killed after two light aircraft collide mid-air in Masterton

    Two light aircraft collide in mid-air near Masterton leaving more than one person believed injured