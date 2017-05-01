National 'absolutely knew there were going to be copyright issues' over campaign ad similar to Eminem song - lawyer

National Party campaign managers knew they risked infringing copyright, a lawyer for Eight Mile Style claims, but decided to push ahead with the use of a song in an election campaign ad.

Eight Mile Style has taken the New Zealand National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign they claim breaches the copyright of chart topping hit Lose Yourself.

The track was played at the 2014 National Party conference, in a 15 minute opening broadcast on TV, and in a number of television ads.

It showed a rowing team, with a voice over detailing National's achievements in government and a song backing it up.

Eight Mile Style lawyer Garry Williams has spent the morning opening his argument against National, saying it breached copyright law a number of times by using the song.

He's revealed details of emails between National Party campaign managers and advertising companies, in which they ask to use a song that was titled "Eminem-Esque".

The party and its advertising company wanted a song that symbolised motivation and optimism, he told the court.

The emails reveal some within National became concerned in early 2014 about how similar the song was to Lose Yourself and about whether the party wanted to be associated with controversial rapper Eminem. They asked their advertising company, called Stan Three, for some other options.

But in the end, they decided to go with the Eminem-Esque option. Campaign managers, including Steven Joyce and Jo de Joux, asked for assurances they weren't breaching copyright law.

They were told by a production company any liability would lay with the company they purchased "Eminem-esque" from.

Mr Williams says of National: "They absolutely knew there were going to be copyright issues".

Earlier, the court listened to Lose Yourself and watched the National Party ads.

National reject the claims.