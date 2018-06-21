 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has entered hospital to give birth to her first baby.

Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford are at Auckland Hospital.
Source: Breakfast

As of 10am today there's been no word on Ms Ardern's status after she entered Auckland City Hospital at 5.50am after being driven there in her own car by partner Clarke Gayford.

The Prime Minister's office confirmed Ms Ardern had entered hospital in a statement today.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is now Acting Prime Minister.

When Ms Ardern gives birth, she will be the world's first country leader, in modern times, to give birth while governing. 

The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".
Source: 1 NEWS

The only other comparable example was Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto giving birth to daughter Bakhtawar while in office, on January, 25 1990.

She'll fully resume her duties as prime minister around the start of August but will have significant input into major Government decisions while on leave.

Partner Clarke Gayford will take on the primary baby care responsibility on Ms Ardern's return to office.

Yesterday Mr Gayford shared a photo of Ms Ardern at home reading, three days after the baby was due.

The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.
Source: 1 NEWS
Ms Ardern caused a flutter when she appeared to say 'her' in a radio interview.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Health

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1

The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

00:41
2
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Watch: The scene outside Auckland Hospital as New Zealand waits for Jacinda Ardern to give birth

3
Handcuffs.

Twenty-two people arrested including some patched gang members in operation targeting methamphetamine in Northland

00:11
4
Two people were stabbed during an attempted robbery of a dairy in Grey Lynn last night.

Dairy re-design could mitigate robberies - council

00:22
5
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 316972982

Varnish cache server

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Watch: The scene outside Auckland Hospital as New Zealand waits for Jacinda Ardern to give birth

The Prime Minister and her partner entered hospital this morning.

00:14

The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

The Prime Minister was accompanied by her partner Clarke Gayford when she went to hospital early this morning.

Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016. Photo: Dianne Manson / www.photosport.nz

Mo'unga, Frizell, Goodhue and Hemopo to debut as All Blacks name fresh-faced side for France finale

Coach Steve Hansen is handing four players their Test debuts for Saturday's series finale in Dunedin.

01:48
Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.

'We need to do more' – 10-year-survey shows dramatic drop in NZ precious wildlife

Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 