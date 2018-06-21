The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has entered hospital to give birth to her first baby.

As of 10am today there's been no word on Ms Ardern's status after she entered Auckland City Hospital at 5.50am after being driven there in her own car by partner Clarke Gayford.

The Prime Minister's office confirmed Ms Ardern had entered hospital in a statement today.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is now Acting Prime Minister.



When Ms Ardern gives birth, she will be the world's first country leader, in modern times, to give birth while governing.

The only other comparable example was Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto giving birth to daughter Bakhtawar while in office, on January, 25 1990.



She'll fully resume her duties as prime minister around the start of August but will have significant input into major Government decisions while on leave.



Partner Clarke Gayford will take on the primary baby care responsibility on Ms Ardern's return to office.