'The nation is supporting and grieving for you' - almost $40K donated to family of Auckland bus crash victims

Almost $40,000 has been raised for the family of Auckland bus crash victims Christopher Tobin and his one-year-old son Jack, who were killed after their car and a bus collided in Mt Eden last week.

Mr Tobin, 51, died at the scene, and Jack died on Friday after his life support was turned off.

Friends of the family created the Givealittle page last Thursday which has generated $39,124 by 9.30am this morning.

The money would go to his wife Olivia, and children Vivian, 6, and Elle, 2.

Elle was injured in the crash and is now in a stable condition in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

One donor wrote: "This is the most touching story I have ever heard. No amount of money will ever replace your loved ones that have been lost. It's a small token to show that the nation is supporting and grieving for you and your family."

Another commented: "We live just down the road and have a young family. This tragedy deeply affected us and we hope we can help a little."