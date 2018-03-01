 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Nathan Mikaere-Wallis' top tips for parents for the first 1000 days of their child's life

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Drown those toddlers in love, let them think for themselves and don't stress, sums up a child development expert's top tips to parents for the first 1000 days of their child's life.

It's common knowledge the first two years of a child's life are important, so here's some good advice to ensure your youngster gets a good start.
Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp hit the playground with some toddlers and child development expert Nathan Mikaere-Wallis.

The primary school teacher and child counsellor has a huge following of mums, three grown-up children of his own, a trail of foster children - and he was a foster kid himself.

Some experts say the first two years of a child's life can shape the kind of grown-up they turn into, so what are the most important things a parent can do to give their the child the best possible start?

Mr Mikaere-Wallis' number one tip for the first 1000 days is look after yourself when you're pregnant.

"What you want is the baby to think, 'oh no things are so blissed out and relaxed out there I don't have to worry about too much being a worrier. I can afford to put some energy into being a thinker.' And that's when you get intellect and empathy and all the good stuff," he explained.

Once the baby is born, tip two is encourage independent thinking and don't obsess over cramming facts. 

Tip three, somewhat controversially, is have one parent stay home for the first year, if possible.

"The number one intervention that is more associated with positive outcomes and high qualifications at 32, more than anything else we can measure, is having a parent stay at home," Mr Mikaere-Wallis said.

Tip four is don't panic if you haven't absolutely nailed tips one through three.

"There isn't a person living on the planet that is a waste of time or it's too late for. The brain can always change," the child development expert said.

He will be on Seven Sharp next week to explain how to help your child develop empathy. 

Related

Health

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

00:24
2
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Sickening student-on-student schoolyard assault at Rotorua high school being investigated by police

00:30
3
The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

4

Helicopter carrying two people crashes at Wanaka Airport

01:05
5
The shot put legend headlines NZ's 15-strong team for the Gold Coast.

Kiwi shot put legend Dame Valerie Adams to receive 2010 world champs gold

04:45
Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

Family of one of the 257 people who died in the 1979 Erebus plane crash on the southern continent said the filming location was "very disrespectful".

02:51
On March 13 it will be 10,000 days since he was elected into parliament.

'This has been our adventure' – Bill English given standing ovation after valedictory speech

The former PM channelled poet James K. Baxter as he finished his speech.


44:53
Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

Full speech: Bill English farewells Parliament with touching and humorous valedictory address

Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

02:17
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Picks Round 2 Picks: Blues and Chiefs face off in must-win derby while Hurricanes look to rebound in Argentina

Andrew Saville, Stephen Stuart and all the TVNZ rugby oracles have shaken off the cobwebs and are back to pick this week's winners.

01:44
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 