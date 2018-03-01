Nathan Guy announces retirement from politics; fourth National MP this year

Another National Party MP is headed out the door, with Otaki's Nathan Guy having announced his retirement from politics today.

Mr Guy will have served 15 years in Parliament by next year's general election, during which he spent nine years as a minister of various sections including primary industries, internal affairs, immigration, veterans' affairs, civil defence and racing.

“My number one priority has been to support the people of Kāpiti and Horowhenua, and it’s been a pleasure to have helped thousands of constituents with their wide-ranging issues. I’ve also enjoyed the interactions had with locals at weekend markets, special events, in the streets or on the side-line," said Mr Guy.

“I’m excited about what the future may hold and want to thank the people of Horowhenua and Kāpiti for their support. I will always advocate for the region I’m so proud to call home.”

Mr Guy, who said he believes National can take out the 2020 general elections, is the fourth National MP to resign this year - following similar announcements by Nuk Korako, Amy Adams and Alistair Scott.