TODAY |

'A nasty jolt' - Wellington rocked by early morning quake

Source:  1 NEWS

A large earthquake described as a "nasty jolt" has shaken the lower half of the North Island this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 5.8 magnitude quake struck near Levin and was widely felt across the lower North Island. Source: Breakfast

People in Wellington reported to have felt the decent 5.8 magnitude earthquake, which struck 30km north-west of Levin at a depth of 37km at 7.53am.

Over 36,000 people reported feeling it, with some saying they felt it as far away as Christchurch.

National MP Amy Adams said it was a "nasty jolt", while Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it's "not what we need right now".

"Big long rumble leading up to that. Hope all OK up the line in Levin area."

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden said the quake was "very strong" and that "it went for a considerable amount of time".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden talks about the 5.8 quake centred near Levin. Source: Breakfast

"I'm just waiting for a couple of calls - people are running around checking infrastructure and buildings and having a look - it was a really good shake," Mr Wanden said.

Sally-Ann Moffat wrote on Twitter: "That was a long and jerky rumble - things are still shaking at ours in Wgtn - cats and dog all reacted." 

All Wellington train services are being held. 

Three further shakes have also be recorded by GeoNet, with a number of people reporting to have felt them.

New Zealand
Wellington
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: ‘Decent’ earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s live TV interview
2
'A nasty jolt' - Wellington rocked by early morning quake
3
Auckland motorists urged to drive carefully after five crashes on same stretch of road in an hour
4
Todd Muller making swift changes to National's front bench
5
Nikki Kaye confirms National reshuffle, stays mum on future of Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:01

Hanmer Springs back open for business after Covid-19 lockdown
02:21

New National leader says he would've fired David Clark over breaking lockdown rules
02:22

DIY about to get cheaper as Government relaxes need for building consents
02:18

Good Sorts: How a man's cancer journey inspired mates to raise over $30k for charity