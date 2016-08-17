'It is a nasty bug' - trampers told to avoid popular Nelson track after gastro outbreak

Trampers are being warned to avoid a popular walking track in the South Island after 34 people have fallen ill with a gastro bug since Sunday.

The walkers all suffered vomiting and diarrhoea after tramping and staying in huts along the Nelson Lakes National Park's Travers-Sabine circuit.

Department of Conservation Nelson Lakes operations manager John Wotherspoon says it is possible the gastro bug had also spread to huts in the nearby D'Urville and Matakitaki Valley's.

"We are working closely with the Nelson (District Health Board) health protection officer, who believes it is highly likely to be norovirus," he said.

"While it is not practical to close the circuit, we are now advising people to stay away from the area for at least a week to try and limit the outbreak."

Cleaners will disinfect the park's huts tomorrow and trampers are advised to instead camp in tents and bury their toilet waste at least 10m form tracks and waterways.