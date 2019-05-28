TODAY |

'Nasty, nasty,' – Bridges jokingly admonishes Ardern after she makes quip at his expense in Parliament

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Simon Bridges jokingly admonished Jacinda Ardern after she made a quip at his expense in Parliament today.

The exchange came during Question Time as Mr Bridges asked the Prime Minister about today's Budget 2019 leak.

"Is she concerned that two days before the Budget is released, I the leader of the Opposition received details of next year's appropriations across 18 votes including health and defence?" Mr Bridges asked.

Ms Ardern picked up on the National Party leader's reference to himself in her answer.

"I thank the leader of the Opposition for reminding me he does indeed still have that role.

"We are not announcing Budget 2019 today, but I also note that neither has the National Party," she said.

Mr Bridges then stated with a smile.

"Nasty, nasty, with a bit of pressure on the Budget has she already done away with the kindness?"

"No," Ms Ardern simply responded.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    National say they have released key details of Thursday’s Budget two days early. Source: 1 NEWS

    Earlier, National claimed it has leaked parts of Budget 2019, the highly secretive details of which were to be released this Thursday.

    Mr Bridges said the Government are set to put $1.3 billion into defence, an extra $139 million into forestry, $744 million for district health boards, $740 million for international aid.

    Ms Ardern denied there had been a leak to the National Party.

    "I would never take the National Party statements as read, I have seen the patently incorrect things they've said recently on crime statistics, just wrong.

    "Opposition is going to do what the Opposition does best. Our five priorities we have made very clear. I do not take as read anything from the National Party. They are our Opposition. It is their prerogative if they wish to speculate."

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The exchange came as Mr Bridges asked the PM about today's Budget 2019 leak. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Politics
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Bullet holes can be seen in the windows of Fight Club, a Head Hunters base.
      Head Hunters' Auckland gang pad riddled with bullets in early morning shooting
      2
      Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.
      Corrections failed inmate Vicki Letele as she suffered with cancer, commission finds
      3
      Benny Haerewa
      Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges
      4
      Thunder, rain and possible tornadoes forecast for today
      5
      The exchange came as Mr Bridges asked the PM about today's Budget 2019 leak.
      'Nasty, nasty,' – Bridges jokingly admonishes Ardern after she makes quip at his expense in Parliament
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      00:33
      Residents complain that raucous parties are often held at the park where a man died early this morning.

      Jump in counselling after South Auckland shootings
      05:22
      Our tips comes after our investigation into Gulf Harbour Healthcare and their questionable sales techniques.

      Tips on how to protect vulnerable family members from buying items they don't need, can't afford
      It marks the first time the teen smoking rate has dipped below two per cent in 20 years.

      Another New Zealand district considers outdoor ban on smoking and vaping
      North Island Brown Kiwi Chick (Apteryx mantelli), being released into a man-made burrow on Motuora Island, Hauraki Gulf, New Zealand. Nikon D80

      Record number of kiwi chicks to be released into forest after strong breeding season