'Nasty, nasty,' – Bridges jokingly admonishes Ardern after she makes quip at his expense in Parliament

Simon Bridges jokingly admonished Jacinda Ardern after she made a quip at his expense in Parliament today.

The exchange came during Question Time as Mr Bridges asked the Prime Minister about today's Budget 2019 leak.



"Is she concerned that two days before the Budget is released, I the leader of the Opposition received details of next year's appropriations across 18 votes including health and defence?" Mr Bridges asked.

Ms Ardern picked up on the National Party leader's reference to himself in her answer.

"I thank the leader of the Opposition for reminding me he does indeed still have that role.

"We are not announcing Budget 2019 today, but I also note that neither has the National Party," she said.

Mr Bridges then stated with a smile.

"Nasty, nasty, with a bit of pressure on the Budget has she already done away with the kindness?"

"No," Ms Ardern simply responded.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Bridges said the Government are set to put $1.3 billion into defence, an extra $139 million into forestry, $744 million for district health boards, $740 million for international aid.

Ms Ardern denied there had been a leak to the National Party.

"I would never take the National Party statements as read, I have seen the patently incorrect things they've said recently on crime statistics, just wrong.