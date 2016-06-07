NASA sends world's largest flying observatory back to Christchurch

The world's largest flying observatory is back in New Zealand to study star formations in the Southern Hemisphere.

The California-based Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (Sofia) arrived in Christchurch today, where it will be based for about seven weeks, according to tweets from NASA.

The Boeing jetliner with a telescope on board has been in the South Island city for several seasons of night-flying missions.

Its crew of scientists, astronomers, mechanics and technicians use the US National Science Foundation's Antarctic Programme facility at Christchurch International Airport.

Sofia carries a 2.5m telescope inside a Boeing 747SP jetliner to observe the cosmos at infrared wavelengths.

These observations are not possible from the ground, because water vapour in earth's atmosphere absorbs almost all the infrared light before it reaches the ground's surface.