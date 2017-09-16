 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Narrow escape for Auckland woman as bus ploughs into her home

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The bus just missed a power pole and slammed into the apartment building in Devonport.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."

'Well go there son don't be frightened' - Hansen gives reporter stick, praises Beauden Barrett's performance

00:20
2
Milner-Skudder scored a double thanks to his NZ teammate Barrett.

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:16
3
The Breakfast presenter had good seats to see last night's pitch invader in action.

Watch: 'So North Shore' – Hilary Barry captures streaker at All Blacks v Springboks

4

Live stream: Q+A

00:20
5
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

00:20
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

The All Blacks thrashed the Springboks at QBE Stadium 57-0 in Albany.

04:03
Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.

Watch: 'A bit chaotic' - Kiwi stays on bombed London train rather than join rush to get off

Brian Moore was two carriages down from the bombed one and says people were in a big panic.

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 