Napier woman describes how mum, 84, slept through standoff that sent schools into lockdown

A Napier woman has described receiving "a bit of a shock" after discovering an hours-long standoff, leading to the arrest of a 25-year-old man overnight, was happening right next door to her mother's home.

At around 2.15pm yesterday, the armed offenders squad and a police negotiation unit were called to a Housing New Zealand property on Alexander Avenue, in Onekawa, police said. The incident sent four nearby schools into lockdown.

The man was arrested without incident 12 hours after the standoff began.

"You can see where there's been a dog – a police dog in the backyard," Jo Amos told 1 NEWS. "You can see the prints. It sort of brings it home, my God.

"I thought it would be further up the street."

Her 84-year-old mother, who lived next to the property, had "slept through everything", she said.

The incident sent seome schools in the area into lockdown.

Ms Amos described the residents living next door as a "really nice couple with a young baby" who were "really good to Mum".

"Don't hear much from them and no problem at all," she added. 

She described the area as "not too bad", adding that the area "got better".

"Really good people – a lot of elderly people, and sort of people with mental ailments so we don't have too much trouble on this street at all," she said. 

 

Jo Amos spoke to 1 NEWS about her mother living next door to the home where the incident unfolded. Source: 1 NEWS
