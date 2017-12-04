 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Napier woman complains of 'horrible rashes' from chlorine as hundreds of complaints about brown water revealed

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hundreds of Napier residents have complained about brown water from their taps over the last year, and they were coming in months before the water supply was chlorinated.

Black tap water in Napier.

Source: Supplied

One resident says she has had repeated skin infections since the water was chlorinated in May last year.

Stuff reports it has obtained new documents which outline complaints about discoloured water as far back as January 2017.

That's nearly a year before the city's water crisis in December and months before the water supply was chlorinated indefinitely from May 2017.

A total of 851 complains were lodged in total, most about water clarity but some about odour and the taste of the water.

The council received 159 complaints about the water between January and late May this year, the majority about clarity.

Pirimai resident Bri Leahy told Stuff she has had experienced "horrible rashes" on her body due to the chlorine.

Ms Leahy said she has had medication but the only thing which helped the unbearable itching was keeping her skin from drying out.

"It's horrible having to go to someone else's house to shower as they're on a private bore just so I don't erupt in painful rashes. I wouldn't mind it so much if it was just a temporary situation," she said.

The council's infrastructure director Jon Kingsford said incidences of brown water had occurred in the network prior to January 2017 and some discoloured water is a natural byproduct of a piped water network.

He said bores were brought online during December that changed the flow in the network, adding "there are many causes of discoloured water and that is one of them."

The council had been open at all stages about the harmless biofilm discolouration and what causes it, and maintenance staff had been out as quickly as possible to flush pipes as requested, Mr Kingsford said.

Related

Hawke's Bay

01:48
Many residents are questioning the council's response to the shortage.

Napier residents look for answers as water reservoirs refill and restrictions ease
00:35
Water restrictions are in place in the Hawke's Bay city today.

Water situation in Napier improves with restrictions eased

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strike (file picture).

More than 4000 IRD and MBIE public servants to take strike action next month

00:38
2
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Most watched: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

01:46
3
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

00:18
4
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

00:43
5
Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

'People are buzzing out' – Man who filmed slip cascading down hill in Bay of Plenty speaks about new found internet fame

00:43
Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

'People are buzzing out' – Man who filmed slip cascading down hill in Bay of Plenty speaks about new found internet fame

Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

Strike (file picture).

More than 4000 IRD and MBIE public servants to take strike action next month

Those taking strike action are Public Service Association members who will hold two stoppages on 9 July and 23 July.

Damian McKenzie. All Blacks v France. Rugby Union. Steinlager Series, 2nd test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 16 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Could France have used up all their luck in Cardiff in 2007? Five things we learned from All Blacks' third Test against France

Campbell Burnes breaks down all the action from the third Test.


03:33
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action this morning and over the weekend at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Flat track bullies or the real deal? England prepare for Belgium clash with Panama mauling

1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action from the World Cup.


08:59
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

'Break down those barriers... kia kaha' - kapa haka performer who's challenging gender roles gets flood of support

Even as a six-year-old, Kerehitiana Matua-Kora knew swinging poi wasn't for her.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 