Napier teacher died in crash caused by motorist's suicide attempt, coroner rules

A Hawke's Bay coroner has ruled that the death of a Napier teacher was caused when a young woman deliberately drove her car into another vehicle in a suicide attempt.

That woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, lived but Pam McGarva, a 55-year-old early childhood teacher driving the car she struck, did not.

The young woman was charged with manslaughter but was acquitted after some evidence was ruled inadmissible.

Coroner Tim Scott found she deliberately drove into another car in an attempt to take her own life, near Taradale in July 2014.

Police car

Her identity has been suppressed, as nothing good would come from revealing her name, Mr Scott said.

Ms McGarva was travelling to a quiz night at the Napier RSA when a car travelling towards her crossed the centre line and smashed into her vehicle at between 80 and 98 kilometres an hour.

She died 10 days later in hospital from head injuries.

"The possibility that she lost control of her car for some other reason, such as tiredness or distraction, was just that: a possibility rather than a probability, and a remote, even fanciful, possibility at that," the Mr Scott wrote in his findings.

She was also said to have a history of suicidal thoughts, and had expressed these to her GP, her brother, a gas station attendant and a sales assistant.

Her father told a police inspector at the hospital after the crash that he wouldn't be surprised if she had intentionally tried to commit suicide by crashing.

There were no witnesses to the crash, and the woman said at the time that she remembered nothing.

The coroner revealed that her car did cross the centre line, and there was no evidence of braking.

Ms McGarva was wearing a seatbelt, but there is confusion as to whether the other driver was.

Where you can get support and help from?


Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354
Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54
Depression Helpline (24/7) - 0800 111 757
Healthline - 0800 611 116
Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787
www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service
www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626. This is a 24/7 service.
 

