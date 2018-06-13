Napier-Taupo highway users face delays for a week as storm repairs continue

Motorists travelling between Napier and Taupo should expect delays for the next week as contractors continue work to restore State Highway Five.

Multiple slips and flooding from yesterday's deluge closed the main route, which reopened by lunchtime today.

A number of Stop Go's are in place with the full clean-up expected to take a week.

Napier's port is also on the lookout for a rogue shipping container after severe wind gusts swept two into the sea.