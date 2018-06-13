 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Napier-Taupo highway users face delays for a week as storm repairs continue

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Motorists travelling between Napier and Taupo should expect delays for the next week as contractors continue work to restore State Highway Five.

Contractors are working to restore SH5 after multiple slips and flooding.
Source: 1 NEWS

Multiple slips and flooding from yesterday's deluge closed the main route, which reopened by lunchtime today. 

A number of Stop Go's are in place with the full clean-up expected to take a week.

Napier's port is also on the lookout for a rogue shipping container after severe wind gusts swept two into the sea.

Contractors retrieved one of the empty containers this morning which washed up on a nearby beach.

Related

Transport

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

2
TJ Perenara and girlfriend Greer Samuel.

Congratulations! All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara announces engagement with girlfriend Greer Samuel

00:51
3
Ty Koehn ignored his teammates to embrace childhood friend Jack Kocon.

Watch: Teen baseball pitcher shows amazing sportsmanship, comforts friend after winning strike-out

4
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

01:39
5
The National Party deputy went to ask a question in the House, but the previous question had turned to what the definition of ‘booty’ is.

Watch: 'The word booty has multiple meanings' – Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett laughing after light-hearted exchange

01:18
Phil Goff, however, denied the claims but says he takes the allegations seriously.

'It's just not acceptable' – group of Auckland councillors accuse Mayor of not acting on culture of bullying in his office

Phil Goff denies the claims, but says he takes the allegations seriously.


01:47

Cost of vegetables could rise because of flooding in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, supplier warns

Grower Leaderbrand, which supplies the big supermarkets, saw significant crop losses and is warning of a supply shortage.

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather slowly improves as we head into the weekend

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.

Worsening affordability for first-home buyers as property prices rise in most major NZ cities

The latest Housing Affordability Measure from 2016 to 2017 is out.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 