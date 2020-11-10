TODAY |

Napier streets inundated with floodwater day after record breaking rainfall

People in Napier are being asked to stay at home after a state of emergency was declared in the city overnight.

A state of emergency was declared in the city last night after the second wettest day on record since records began. Source: 1 NEWS

Drivers were seen making their way through floodwaters this morning, after torrential rain caused flash flooding, slips and power cuts across the city last night.

By 10pm last night, 237 millimetres of rain had fallen and continued into the night.

Fire and emergency received around 350 calls for assistance, including evacuating elderly residents.

Locals are making the most of the horrendous weather. Source: Supplied

Residents are asked to use less water while the network recovers.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning Civil Defence Napier manager Ian McDonald urged residents to avoid non-essential travel, be careful around electricity infrastructure and be aware that sewage may have spilled out of the wastewaster system during the flooding.

One man used a broom to paddle an inflatable unicorn down his road. Source: Supplied

Heavy rain warnings are in place for much of the East Coast.

