Napier running 'very real risk' of running out of water after reservoir drops to critically low level

Napier's water reservoirs have dropped to critically low levels.

The Napier City Council has issued a "level four" water restriction.

"After an incredibly warm weekend, our reservoirs have dropped to critically low levels," the council wrote on Facebook.

"That means if we don't act now, we run the very real risk of running out of water at some stage soon. Maybe even tonight."

No outdoor water use is permitted for the next few days. 

The council is advising people to check their taps, hoses and sprinklers and turn them off. 

The nearby Hastings District Council have told 1 NEWS that they're not having any issues with water supplies.

At this stage the shortage appears to be localised to Napier.

